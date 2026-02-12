Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target Raised to $228.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) had its target price lifted by HC Wainwright from $194.00 to $228.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Biogen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Sunday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Wedbush increased their price target on Biogen from $143.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Biogen from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Biogen from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.54.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $191.20 on Monday. Biogen has a 1-year low of $110.04 and a 1-year high of $202.41. The company has a market capitalization of $28.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $177.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 13.07%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.44 EPS. Biogen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 15.250-16.250 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Biogen will post 15.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 2,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.83, for a total value of $531,547.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 8,043 shares in the company, valued at $1,607,232.69. This trade represents a 24.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Privium Fund Management B.V. bought a new stake in Biogen during the second quarter valued at about $2,666,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 5.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 125,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,810,000 after buying an additional 6,811 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,342,000. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $936,000. Finally, Fluent Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,578,000. Institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Here are the key news stories impacting Biogen this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat and upbeat FY?2026 guidance — Biogen reported Q4 results that topped EPS and revenue expectations and provided FY?2026 EPS guidance (15.25–16.25) that reassured investors about earnings power. This is a primary driver of recent price strength. Why Biogen Is Up After Earnings

Q4 beat and upbeat FY?2026 guidance — Biogen reported Q4 results that topped EPS and revenue expectations and provided FY?2026 EPS guidance (15.25–16.25) that reassured investors about earnings power. This is a primary driver of recent price strength. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades and higher price targets — Several firms raised targets and reiterated buys after the results (examples: Mizuho, Goldman Sachs, Canaccord, Citigroup and others), supporting further upside sentiment. Mizuho Raises Price Target

Analyst upgrades and higher price targets — Several firms raised targets and reiterated buys after the results (examples: Mizuho, Goldman Sachs, Canaccord, Citigroup and others), supporting further upside sentiment. Positive Sentiment: Regulatory progress for Leqembi (lecanemab) — The BLA for a subcutaneous formulation of Leqembi received priority review, which could expand commercial reach and margins if approved. That helped sentiment around Biogen’s Alzheimer’s growth runway. Leqembi Subcutaneous Priority Review

Regulatory progress for Leqembi (lecanemab) — The BLA for a subcutaneous formulation of Leqembi received priority review, which could expand commercial reach and margins if approved. That helped sentiment around Biogen’s Alzheimer’s growth runway. Neutral Sentiment: Board leadership change — Caroline Dorsa is retiring as Board Chair; Dr. Maria C. Freire was elected Chair effective immediately. Governance continuity reduces uncertainty but is unlikely to be a major near?term price mover. Board Chair Transition

Board leadership change — Caroline Dorsa is retiring as Board Chair; Dr. Maria C. Freire was elected Chair effective immediately. Governance continuity reduces uncertainty but is unlikely to be a major near?term price mover. Neutral Sentiment: Pipeline diversification updates — Advances in lupus and SMA programs improve long?term optionality but will take time to drive revenue; these were noted by coverage but are not immediate catalysts. Pipeline Advances

Pipeline diversification updates — Advances in lupus and SMA programs improve long?term optionality but will take time to drive revenue; these were noted by coverage but are not immediate catalysts. Neutral Sentiment: Short?interest data appears inconsistent — Recent feeds reporting a “significant increase” actually show zero shares, so no clear short?squeeze dynamics are evident from the available data. (internal short?interest entries)

Short?interest data appears inconsistent — Recent feeds reporting a “significant increase” actually show zero shares, so no clear short?squeeze dynamics are evident from the available data. (internal short?interest entries) Negative Sentiment: Insider selling — Senior insider Priya Singhal sold 2,660 shares (~$531k), which some investors interpret as a modest negative signal about near?term insider conviction. Insider Form 4

Insider selling — Senior insider Priya Singhal sold 2,660 shares (~$531k), which some investors interpret as a modest negative signal about near?term insider conviction. Negative Sentiment: Legacy franchise pressure and execution risks — Analysts caution that MS franchise erosion and the challenges of scaling Leqembi access/commercialization could limit upside and add execution risk. Franchise Pressure Analysis

Biogen Inc is a multinational biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company has a longstanding emphasis on neuroscience, with research and commercial activities spanning multiple therapeutic areas including multiple sclerosis, spinal muscular atrophy and Alzheimer’s disease. Biogen was founded in 1978 and has grown into a global biopharmaceutical firm with operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Japan and other international markets.

The company’s marketed portfolio has historically included several well-known therapies for multiple sclerosis such as Avonex, Tysabri and Tecfidera, and it has pursued treatments for rare neurological conditions and genetic neuromuscular disorders.

