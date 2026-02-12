Cameco (TSE:CCO) Price Target Raised to C$180.00

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James Financial from C$165.00 to C$180.00 in a report published on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$150.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Desjardins lifted their target price on Cameco from C$160.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Cameco from C$150.00 to C$185.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. UBS Group upgraded Cameco to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Cameco from C$160.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$160.30.

Shares of CCO stock opened at C$161.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$70.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.64, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.24. Cameco has a one year low of C$49.75 and a one year high of C$182.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$145.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$126.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.35, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cameco had a return on equity of 1.89% and a net margin of 4.17%.The firm had revenue of C$614.56 million for the quarter.

Cameco is one of the world’s largest uranium producers. When operating at normal production, the flagship McArthur River mine in Saskatchewan accounts for roughly 50% of output in normal market conditions. Amid years of uranium price weakness, the company has reduced production, instead purchasing from the spot market to meet contracted deliveries. In the long term, Cameco has the ability increase annual uranium production by restarting shut mines and investing in new ones. In addition to its large uranium mining business, Cameco operates uranium conversion and fabrication facilities.

