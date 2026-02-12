Short Interest in Zhibao Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZBAO) Increases By 215.6%

Zhibao Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZBAO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 78,067 shares, a growth of 215.6% from the January 15th total of 24,735 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 92,979 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Based on an average daily volume of 92,979 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Zhibao Technology Stock Down 4.6%

Shares of Zhibao Technology stock opened at $0.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.99. Zhibao Technology has a one year low of $0.77 and a one year high of $2.14.

Zhibao Technology (NASDAQ:ZBAO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.30 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Zhibao Technology will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Zhibao Technology in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Zhibao Technology Company Profile

Zhibao Technology Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides digital insurance brokerage services in China. It also offers managing general underwriter services; and offline insurance brokerage consulting services. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, China.

