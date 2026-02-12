Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Receives $18.71 Average Price Target from Analysts

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.7143.

Several brokerages recently commented on CAG. Zacks Research downgraded Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Conagra Brands from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Conagra Brands from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Conagra Brands from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands Stock Up 3.6%

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAG. Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 202.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the second quarter worth $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 844.4% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAG opened at $20.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of -91.06 and a beta of -0.01. Conagra Brands has a 1-year low of $15.96 and a 1-year high of $28.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.63 and a 200 day moving average of $18.16.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 19th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Conagra Brands had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 10.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Conagra Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.700-1.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 27th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 27th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is presently -636.36%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc is a leading packaged foods company based in Chicago, Illinois, with a broad portfolio of shelf-stable, frozen and refrigerated foods marketed under familiar brands. The company develops, produces and distributes a wide range of consumer food products, serving both retail grocery and foodservice channels. Conagra’s product lineup includes frozen entrees, snacks, condiments, baking goods and desserts, providing convenient meal solutions for consumers across North America and select international markets.

Among its well-known brands are Birds Eye, Healthy Choice, Lean Cuisine, Marie Callender’s and Banquet in the frozen foods category, as well as Hunt’s sauces, Orville Redenbacher’s popcorn, Slim Jim meat snacks and Reddi-wip toppings.

