Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Societe Generale Group (SCGLY)

Societe Generale Group (OTCMKTS: SCGLY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/9/2026 – Societe Generale Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

2/9/2026 – Societe Generale Group had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada.

1/28/2026 – Societe Generale Group was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/21/2026 – Societe Generale Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

1/9/2026 – Societe Generale Group was downgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating.

Société Générale Group, founded in 1864 and headquartered in Paris, is one of France’s largest banking groups. It offers a broad range of financial services to individuals, businesses, institutions and governments. The firm operates through multiple businesses that collectively provide banking, financing, investment and advisory solutions across retail, corporate and institutional client segments.

The group’s core activities encompass retail banking services such as deposit accounts, consumer and mortgage lending, payment services and wealth management.

