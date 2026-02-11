Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund (NPCT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on March 2nd

Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund (NYSE:NPCT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.099 per share on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th.
Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE NPCT opened at $10.54 on Wednesday. Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $11.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.62.
The fund’s core-plus strategy combines a broad allocation to high-quality investment-grade and select non-investment-grade corporate bonds, sovereign and supranational debt, and securitized products such as agency mortgage-backed securities.
