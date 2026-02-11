Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NEA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on March 2nd

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.068 per share on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $11.77 on Wednesday. Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $11.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.64 and its 200 day moving average is $11.39.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE: NEA) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide high current income exempt from federal alternative minimum tax. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of investment-grade municipal bonds, focusing on securities that enjoy strong credit quality and are issued by states, municipalities and public authorities across the United States.

In constructing its portfolio, NEA emphasizes bonds that are rated investment grade by one or more major rating agencies, with an aim to balance income generation and risk management.

