Eramet S.A. (OTCMKTS:ERMAY) Short Interest Down 70.9% in January

Eramet S.A. (OTCMKTS:ERMAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 89 shares, a decrease of 70.9% from the January 15th total of 306 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,203 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,203 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Oddo Bhf upgraded Eramet from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Eramet Trading Down 6.4%

About Eramet

ERMAY stock opened at $7.10 on Thursday. Eramet has a 52-week low of $4.44 and a 52-week high of $10.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.75.

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Paris, Eramet is a global mining and metallurgical group specializing in the production of high-value metal raw materials and alloys. Its core activities span the extraction, processing and refining of manganese and nickel ores, which are critical for stainless steel manufacturing and the rapidly expanding electric vehicle battery market. In recent years, the company has broadened its portfolio to include lithium hydroxide and rare earth elements, aligning its offerings with the needs of energy transition and advanced manufacturing sectors.

Eramet operates in more than twenty countries, with major mining sites in New Caledonia and Gabon and processing facilities across Europe and Asia.

Featured Articles

