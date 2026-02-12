LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 189.34 and traded as high as GBX 204.70. LondonMetric Property shares last traded at GBX 203.80, with a volume of 7,199,087 shares trading hands.

LMP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of LondonMetric Property from GBX 219 to GBX 224 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Shore Capital Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 240 target price on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of LondonMetric Property from GBX 269 to GBX 282 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, LondonMetric Property presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 244.

The company has a market cap of £4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 193.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 189.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.84, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.68.

LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported GBX 6.70 EPS for the quarter. LondonMetric Property had a net margin of 66.69% and a return on equity of 3.87%. On average, research analysts anticipate that LondonMetric Property Plc will post 13.7260274 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LondonMetric is a FTSE 100 REIT that owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers demands and delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term. As a real estate owner, we look to help occupiers, communities and stakeholders grow, thrive and revitalise in an evolving and complex world.

