Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FYGGY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FYGGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 12,371 shares, an increase of 150.7% from the January 15th total of 4,934 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,503 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 36,503 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Fuyao Glass Industry Group Trading Down 4.7%

Shares of OTCMKTS FYGGY opened at $2.24 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.18. Fuyao Glass Industry Group has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $2.69.

About Fuyao Glass Industry Group

Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co, Ltd. is a leading China-based manufacturer of automotive and industrial glass products, operating as an over-the-counter traded company under the symbol FYGGY. Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Fuqing, Fujian Province, the company has grown from a domestic producer into a global supplier of safety and specialty glass solutions for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket.

The core products of Fuyao Glass include laminated and tempered automotive windshields, side and rear windows, sunroofs, and other specialty glazing components.

