HUTCHMED (LON:HCM) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (LON:HCM – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 226.45 and traded as low as GBX 209.89. HUTCHMED shares last traded at GBX 215, with a volume of 115,682 shares changing hands.
HUTCHMED Stock Up 0.5%
The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 212.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 226.45. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.81.
HUTCHMED Company Profile
We have also developed a profitable commercial platform with deep pan-China market access, which manufactures, markets and distributes our novel oncology products, as well as prescription drugs and consumer health products in China.
HUTCHMED is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market, the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and the London Stock Exchange’s AIM market (Nasdaq/AIM:HCM; HKEX:13).
