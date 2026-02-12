Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.06 and traded as low as $2.00. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund shares last traded at $2.00, with a volume of 555,166 shares changing hands.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.06.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0155 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th.

Institutional Trading of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 26.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,248,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 264,382 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 611,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 196,469 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 6.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 548,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 31,342 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 493,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 13,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the second quarter worth about $381,000.

The Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide investors with high current income by primarily investing in below-investment-grade, U.S. dollar-denominated corporate debt securities. The fund offers exposure to a broad array of high-yield bonds issued by companies across various sectors, including industrials, communications, and financial services. It is structured to trade on the NYSE American exchange, enabling investors to gain intraday access to a diversified high-yield portfolio.

In managing its portfolio, the fund adheres to a disciplined credit research process that evaluates issuers’ fundamentals, cash flow profiles, and relative valuations.

