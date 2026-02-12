Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.06 and traded as low as $2.00. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund shares last traded at $2.00, with a volume of 555,166 shares changing hands.
Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.06.
Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0155 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th.
Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile
The Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide investors with high current income by primarily investing in below-investment-grade, U.S. dollar-denominated corporate debt securities. The fund offers exposure to a broad array of high-yield bonds issued by companies across various sectors, including industrials, communications, and financial services. It is structured to trade on the NYSE American exchange, enabling investors to gain intraday access to a diversified high-yield portfolio.
In managing its portfolio, the fund adheres to a disciplined credit research process that evaluates issuers’ fundamentals, cash flow profiles, and relative valuations.
