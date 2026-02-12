HICL Infrastructure (LON:HICL) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

HICL Infrastructure PLC (LON:HICL – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 118.52 and traded as low as GBX 116.80. HICL Infrastructure shares last traded at GBX 119.14, with a volume of 3,144,160 shares traded.

HICL Infrastructure Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 117.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 118.52. The company has a market cap of £2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 0.30.

HICL Infrastructure (LON:HICL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported GBX 6.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. HICL Infrastructure had a net margin of 96.27% and a return on equity of 3.24%. As a group, analysts forecast that HICL Infrastructure PLC will post 12.4000007 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About HICL Infrastructure

HICL is a UK-listed infrastructure investment company. We invest in infrastructure for local communities and to support the delivery of essential services, working in partnership with the public and private sectors.

