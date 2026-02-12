01 Communique Laboratory (OTCMKTS:OCQLF) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

01 Communique Laboratory Inc. (OTCMKTS:OCQLF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.44 and traded as low as $0.3798. 01 Communique Laboratory shares last traded at $0.4134, with a volume of 107,144 shares.

01 Communique Laboratory Trading Up 9.7%

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.44.

01 Communique Laboratory Company Profile

01 Communique Laboratories Inc (OTCMKTS: OCQLF) is a Canada-based software developer focused on secure remote access, communications and file-transfer solutions. The company’s technology platform provides encrypted, cloud-enabled remote desktop and live support tools designed to help organizations manage IT infrastructures, deliver technical assistance and maintain secure communications with clients and employees.

The product suite includes remote administration modules, live chat and helpdesk functionality, secure file exchange and collaboration features.

