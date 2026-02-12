Adyen N.V. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Adyen N.V. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:ADYEY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and three have given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ADYEY shares. KeyCorp upgraded Adyen to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Adyen in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Adyen from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Friday, January 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ADYEY opened at $13.65 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.24. Adyen has a 52-week low of $13.14 and a 52-week high of $19.94.

Adyen is a global payments technology company that provides an end-to-end platform for accepting and processing electronic payments across online, mobile and point-of-sale channels. Its core services include payment gateway and acquiring capabilities, fraud prevention and risk management, settlement and reconciliation, and tools for recurring and marketplace payments. The platform is designed to consolidate multiple payment functions into a single integration, enabling merchants to accept a wide range of local and international payment methods and currencies.

Founded in 2006 and headquartered in Amsterdam, Adyen was established by Pieter van der Does and Arnout Schuijff to simplify cross-border payments for international merchants.

