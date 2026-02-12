Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Upgraded at DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. DA Davidson currently has $180.00 price target on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Oracle from $364.00 to $339.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Oracle to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $342.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Oracle from $290.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.43.

ORCL stock opened at $157.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $451.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Oracle has a one year low of $118.86 and a one year high of $345.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $186.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.32.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $16.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 70.60%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 9th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 37.59%.

In related news, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total transaction of $1,552,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 134,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,805,476.90. This represents a 6.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark Hura sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.89, for a total transaction of $2,953,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 234,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,087,420.53. This trade represents a 6.02% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,223 shares of company stock worth $13,689,064. Company insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Oracle by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,093,200 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,113,526,000 after purchasing an additional 360,000 shares in the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. increased its holdings in Oracle by 626.1% in the third quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 11,537 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after buying an additional 9,948 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,817 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,937 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $7,201,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 45.3% during the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,723 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle’s product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

