Insider Selling: NCC Group (LON:NCC) Insider Sells £6,031.80 in Stock

NCC Group plc (LON:NCC – Get Free Report) insider Guy Ellis sold 4,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 135, for a total value of £6,031.80.
Guy Ellis also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 19th, Guy Ellis bought 59 shares of NCC Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 139 per share, with a total value of GBX 8,201.
- On Wednesday, December 17th, Guy Ellis acquired 59 shares of NCC Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 139 per share, for a total transaction of GBX 8,201.
- On Monday, November 17th, Guy Ellis acquired 57 shares of NCC Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 145 per share, with a total value of GBX 8,265.
NCC Group Price Performance
NCC stock opened at GBX 135 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 138.78 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 143.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.15, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of £411.14 million, a P/E ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 0.77. NCC Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 124 and a 1 year high of GBX 168.20.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Report on NCC
About NCC Group
NCC Group is a people-powered, tech-enabled global cyber security and software escrow business.
Driven by a collective purpose to create a more secure digital future, c, 2,200 colleagues across Europe, North America, and Asia Pacific harness their collective insight, intelligence, and innovation to deliver cyber resilience solutions for both public and private sector clients globally.
With decades of experience and a rich heritage, NCC Group is committed to developing sustainable solutions that continue to meet client’s current and future cyber security challenges.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than NCC Group
- INVESTOR ALERT: Tiny “$3 AI Wonder Stock” on the Verge of Blasting Off
- Trump’s Hand-Written Letter Will Shock his Haters
- Trump’s national nightmare is here
- ISPC: From Small Cap to Life Sciences Market Disruptor!
- The Crash Has Already Started (Most Just Don’t See It Yet)
Receive News & Ratings for NCC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.