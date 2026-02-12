Insider Selling: NCC Group (LON:NCC) Insider Sells £6,031.80 in Stock

NCC Group plc (LON:NCC – Get Free Report) insider Guy Ellis sold 4,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 135, for a total value of £6,031.80.

Guy Ellis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 19th, Guy Ellis bought 59 shares of NCC Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 139 per share, with a total value of GBX 8,201.

On Wednesday, December 17th, Guy Ellis acquired 59 shares of NCC Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 139 per share, for a total transaction of GBX 8,201.

On Monday, November 17th, Guy Ellis acquired 57 shares of NCC Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 145 per share, with a total value of GBX 8,265.

NCC Group Price Performance

NCC stock opened at GBX 135 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 138.78 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 143.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.15, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of £411.14 million, a P/E ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 0.77. NCC Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 124 and a 1 year high of GBX 168.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 175 target price on shares of NCC Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 175.

About NCC Group

NCC Group is a people-powered, tech-enabled global cyber security and software escrow business.

Driven by a collective purpose to create a more secure digital future, c, 2,200 colleagues across Europe, North America, and Asia Pacific harness their collective insight, intelligence, and innovation to deliver cyber resilience solutions for both public and private sector clients globally.

With decades of experience and a rich heritage, NCC Group is committed to developing sustainable solutions that continue to meet client’s current and future cyber security challenges.

