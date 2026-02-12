Insider Buying: Flowtech Fluidpower (LON:FLO) Insider Acquires £161,010.82 in Stock

Flowtech Fluidpower plc (LON:FLO – Get Free Report) insider Roger McDowell purchased 303,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 53 per share, for a total transaction of £161,010.82.
Flowtech Fluidpower Trading Down 1.6%
Shares of FLO stock opened at GBX 53.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.90, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of £33.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.04. Flowtech Fluidpower plc has a 1-year low of GBX 46 and a 1-year high of GBX 77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 54.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 58.61.
Flowtech Fluidpower Company Profile
https://www.flowtech.co.uk
