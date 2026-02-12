Insider Buying: Flowtech Fluidpower (LON:FLO) Insider Acquires £161,010.82 in Stock

Flowtech Fluidpower plc (LON:FLO – Get Free Report) insider Roger McDowell purchased 303,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 53 per share, for a total transaction of £161,010.82.

Flowtech Fluidpower Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of FLO stock opened at GBX 53.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.90, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of £33.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.04. Flowtech Fluidpower plc has a 1-year low of GBX 46 and a 1-year high of GBX 77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 54.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 58.61.

Flowtech Fluidpower Company Profile

Flowtech are the leading specialist Hydraulics, Pneumatics and Process engineering solutions provider across the UK, Ireland and the Benelux. We’ve built a strong brand reputation based on engineering excellence, with the ability to supply superior products, a suite of engineering services, and play a vital role in the delivery of major engineering projects from a range of key industries.

