Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Ibstock (LON:IBST) Price Target to GBX 145

Ibstock (LON:IBST – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 165 to GBX 145 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

IBST has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Ibstock from GBX 210 to GBX 170 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Ibstock from GBX 150 to GBX 135 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 160.

Ibstock Stock Up 1.7%

About Ibstock

Shares of LON IBST opened at GBX 132.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 134.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 135.82. The company has a market capitalization of £522.59 million, a PE ratio of 44.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.34. Ibstock has a 12-month low of GBX 113.78 and a 12-month high of GBX 200.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.91, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions to customers in the residential construction sector in the United Kingdom. The company offers bricks and masonry, which includes facing and engineering bricks, brick slips, special shaped bricks, walling stone, architectural masonry, prefabricated components, eco-habitats, and padstones and lintels, as well as façade systems; roofing products comprising roof tiles and accessories, and chimneys; and flooring and lintels, such as beam and block flooring, insulated flooring, hollowcore, and screed rails.

