Norsk Hydro ASA (NHYDY) Expected to Announce Earnings on Friday

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Free Report) is projected to release its results before the market opens on Friday, February 13th. Analysts expect Norsk Hydro ASA to post earnings of $0.03 per share and revenue of $4.8215 billion for the quarter.

NHYDY stock opened at $9.70 on Thursday. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $9.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.27.

Several research firms recently commented on NHYDY. Danske raised shares of Norsk Hydro ASA to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. BNP Paribas Exane raised Norsk Hydro ASA to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Wall Street Zen cut Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 26th. Zacks Research cut Norsk Hydro ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norsk Hydro ASA has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Norsk Hydro ASA is a Norwegian industrial company with a primary focus on aluminum production and renewable energy. Established in 1905, the company has grown from its roots in fertilizer manufacturing to become one of the world’s largest integrated aluminum producers. Its operations span the full value chain, including bauxite mining, alumina refining, primary aluminum production, and downstream processing of rolled and extruded products.

In addition to its aluminum business, Hydro maintains a significant portfolio of hydropower assets to support its energy-intensive processes.

