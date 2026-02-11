Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 42,278 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,730,516 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,278 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.18% of Uber Technologies worth $365,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 189,551,519 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $17,685,157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025,483 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,859,136 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,258,756,000 after buying an additional 1,168,288 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,348,319,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,810,255 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,288,497,000 after buying an additional 142,933 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,518,594 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,167,985,000 after acquiring an additional 615,692 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UBER stock opened at $73.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.63 and a twelve month high of $101.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.53 and its 200-day moving average is $89.46.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $14.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.32 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 43.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share. Uber Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.720 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $260,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 176,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,744,764. This represents a 1.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 9,375 shares of company stock worth $799,875 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UBER shares. Arete Research set a $125.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.89.

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber’s principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

