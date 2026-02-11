Krilogy Financial LLC Sells 5,144 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLH

Krilogy Financial LLC decreased its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,144 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TLH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 29.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,840,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,558,319,000 after purchasing an additional 5,622,960 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,797,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,386,000 after buying an additional 143,628 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,011,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,078,000 after buying an additional 128,948 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,030,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,941,000 after acquiring an additional 645,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.4% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,901,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,866,000 after acquiring an additional 476,349 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

TLH stock opened at $102.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.43. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $96.74 and a 1-year high of $106.83.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

