Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Holdings in Citigroup Inc. $C

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,251,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,250 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.18% of Citigroup worth $330,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in C. FMB Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 4.1% in the third quarter. FMB Wealth Management now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.1% during the third quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.6% in the second quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Fullcircle Wealth LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 13,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $122.09 on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.51 and a 12 month high of $125.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.41.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 14th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.16. Citigroup had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $19.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.43%.

Citigroup News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Citigroup this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its price target and keeps an overweight stance, backing further upside and helping lift sentiment toward Citigroup. JPMorgan price-target raise

JPMorgan raised its price target and keeps an overweight stance, backing further upside and helping lift sentiment toward Citigroup. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades have pushed the stock to a new one?year high recently, signaling renewed buy-side interest and momentum flows into C. Analyst upgrade / 1-year high

Analyst upgrades have pushed the stock to a new one?year high recently, signaling renewed buy-side interest and momentum flows into C. Neutral Sentiment: Management presented at the UBS Financial Services conference — the transcript provides incremental detail on strategy and capital allocation but didn’t deliver headline surprises. Investors can review for any subtle guidance cues. UBS conference transcript

Management presented at the UBS Financial Services conference — the transcript provides incremental detail on strategy and capital allocation but didn’t deliver headline surprises. Investors can review for any subtle guidance cues. Neutral Sentiment: Citigroup analysts continue active coverage across names (example: a recent downgrade of Under Armour), a reminder that Citi’s research/trading flow business remains engaged but not directly tied to Citigroup’s share moves. Citi downgrades Under Armour

Citigroup analysts continue active coverage across names (example: a recent downgrade of Under Armour), a reminder that Citi’s research/trading flow business remains engaged but not directly tied to Citigroup’s share moves. Neutral Sentiment: Citi entities reported ceasing to be a substantial holder in IDP Education — a routine portfolio/filing update with limited impact on Citi’s fundamentals. Substantial-holder filing

Citi entities reported ceasing to be a substantial holder in IDP Education — a routine portfolio/filing update with limited impact on Citi’s fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Citigroup issued a new 6.25% preferred share — while this strengthens capital, preferred issuance can be viewed as a modest overhang for common shareholders (cost of capital and potential yield competition). That may weigh on near-term sentiment. New 6.25% preferred issue

Citigroup issued a new 6.25% preferred share — while this strengthens capital, preferred issuance can be viewed as a modest overhang for common shareholders (cost of capital and potential yield competition). That may weigh on near-term sentiment. Negative Sentiment: After hitting a 52-week high, the stock has seen short-term profit-taking and rotation; that technical unwind is a likely driver of today’s pullback. 52-week high / technical context

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on C shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.19.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi’s principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

