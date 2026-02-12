Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.77 and traded as low as $12.75. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund shares last traded at $12.8050, with a volume of 51,830 shares.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Trading Up 0.0%

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 27.1% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 203,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after buying an additional 43,357 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 90,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 26,830 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 77,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 19,746 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 36.9% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 38,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 10,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund in the second quarter worth $79,000.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Company Profile

The Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide total return through a combination of high current income and capital appreciation. The fund pursues this objective by investing primarily in a diversified portfolio of fixed-income and equity securities. Its focus is on high-yield corporate debt, bank loans, convertibles, preferred stocks and emerging-market debt instruments.

Under normal market conditions, the fund allocates assets across a range of credit sectors and maturities, blending investment-grade obligations with higher-yielding and non-investment-grade issues.

