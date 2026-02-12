Webull (NASDAQ:BULL) Downgraded to Hold Rating by Zacks Research

Zacks Research lowered shares of Webull (NASDAQ:BULL – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BULL. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Webull in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Webull in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Webull from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Webull currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

NASDAQ:BULL opened at $6.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -5.57 and a beta of -0.10. Webull has a 1 year low of $5.78 and a 1 year high of $79.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.91.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Webull in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Webull during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Webull in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Webull by 860.7% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Webull in the second quarter worth about $69,000. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Webull Financial LLC is a commission-free online brokerage platform that provides individual investors with access to U.S. equities, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, and cryptocurrencies. Through its mobile and desktop applications, the company offers real-time market data, advanced charting tools, customizable watchlists, and streamlined order execution. Webull’s platform is designed to support both self-directed traders and investors seeking an intuitive interface coupled with professional-grade analytics.

In addition to its core trading services, Webull delivers educational resources and research tools to help users make informed decisions.

