LUCE Price Up 15.2% Over Last Week (LUCE)

LUCE (LUCE) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 12th. One LUCE token can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. LUCE has a total market cap of $540.50 thousand and approximately $224.26 thousand worth of LUCE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, LUCE has traded up 15.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get LUCE alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,601.22 or 0.99498877 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67,473.66 or 0.99957435 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

LUCE Token Profile

LUCE’s genesis date was October 28th, 2024. LUCE’s total supply is 999,999,996 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. LUCE’s official Twitter account is @believeinluce. LUCE’s official website is luce.fun.

Buying and Selling LUCE

According to CryptoCompare, “LUCE (LUCE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. LUCE has a current supply of 999,999,996. The last known price of LUCE is 0.00053992 USD and is up 6.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 131 active market(s) with $231,588.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://luce.fun/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUCE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LUCE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LUCE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LUCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LUCE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.