Parcl Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $6.24 Million (PRCL)

Parcl (PRCL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 12th. Parcl has a market cap of $6.24 million and $752.57 thousand worth of Parcl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Parcl has traded up 6.8% against the dollar. One Parcl token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0151 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67,601.22 or 0.99498877 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,473.66 or 0.99957435 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Parcl

Parcl’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 412,284,457 tokens. Parcl’s official Twitter account is @parcl. Parcl’s official website is www.parcl.co.

Buying and Selling Parcl

According to CryptoCompare, “Parcl (PRCL) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Parcl has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 412,284,457 in circulation. The last known price of Parcl is 0.01540431 USD and is up 6.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 116 active market(s) with $723,793.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.parcl.co/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parcl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parcl should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Parcl using one of the exchanges listed above.

