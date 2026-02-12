Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Upgraded by Zacks Research to “Strong-Buy” Rating

Zacks Research upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

JHG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Evercore lowered their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 target price (down from $54.00) on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.67.

Janus Henderson Group Stock Performance

Shares of Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $48.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 4.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.54. Janus Henderson Group has a 52 week low of $28.26 and a 52 week high of $49.42.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $996.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.09 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 25.83%.The firm’s revenue was up 61.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 5.7% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,767,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,678,000 after purchasing an additional 94,771 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the second quarter valued at $86,180,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $685,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 101.0% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 50,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after buying an additional 25,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after buying an additional 24,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is a global asset manager offering a broad range of investment solutions across equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative strategies. The firm provides portfolio management services to institutional clients, financial intermediaries and individual investors. Its product lineup includes actively managed mutual funds, separate accounts and exchange-traded funds, designed to meet a variety of risk-return objectives and investment horizons.

The company was formed in May 2017 through the merger of Janus Capital Group and Henderson Group, combining decades of investment expertise in both the U.S.

