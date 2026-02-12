Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLT

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 57.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 37,184 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TLT. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 409.3% during the first quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 50,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,629,000 after buying an additional 40,863 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 108,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,550,000 after buying an additional 7,598 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA now owns 30,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,696,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Finally, Copia Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 1,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT opened at $88.06 on Thursday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $83.29 and a 52-week high of $94.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.54.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3319 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years. The Underlying Index includes all publicly-issued the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of greater than or equal to 20 years.

