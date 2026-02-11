Rhumbline Advisers Sells 2,293 Shares of McKesson Corporation $MCK

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in shares of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 259,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,293 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.21% of McKesson worth $200,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC raised its position in McKesson by 171.4% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 38 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in McKesson during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 104.3% during the 3rd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 47 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other McKesson news, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 328 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $955.00, for a total value of $313,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $816.18, for a total transaction of $225,265.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 2,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,851,096.24. The trade was a 10.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MCK shares. Zacks Research lowered shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $966.00 price objective on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings downgraded McKesson from a “buy (a-)” rating to a “buy (b+)” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Evercore reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $937.07.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MCK

McKesson Stock Performance

McKesson stock opened at $934.41 on Wednesday. McKesson Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $585.22 and a fifty-two week high of $971.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $832.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $783.87. The stock has a market cap of $114.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.40.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $9.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.19 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $106.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.98 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 338.97% and a net margin of 1.09%.McKesson’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.03 earnings per share. McKesson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.800-39.200 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 9.43%.

About McKesson

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK) is a global healthcare services and distribution company that supplies pharmaceuticals, medical-surgical products and health care technology solutions. Founded in 1833 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, McKesson operates across the drug distribution and healthcare services value chain, connecting manufacturers, pharmacies, hospitals and health systems to help manage the movement of medicines and clinical supplies.

The company’s core activities include pharmaceutical wholesale distribution and logistics, specialty pharmacy services, and the provision of medical-surgical supplies to acute and non-acute care providers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.