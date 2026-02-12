XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

XPS Pensions Group plc (LON:XPS – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 346.73 and traded as low as GBX 331. XPS Pensions Group shares last traded at GBX 334, with a volume of 2,886,584 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of XPS Pensions Group from GBX 459 to GBX 469 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 465 price target on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Shore Capital Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 420 price target on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 448.50.

XPS Pensions Group Trading Down 0.8%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.52, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of £677.21 million, a PE ratio of 27.83 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 342.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 346.73.

XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported GBX 10.20 earnings per share for the quarter. XPS Pensions Group had a net margin of 128.13% and a return on equity of 156.24%.

In related news, insider Snehal Shah sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 352, for a total value of £176,000. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

XPS Group is a leading UK consulting and administration business specialising in the pensions and insurance sectors. A FTSE 250 company, XPS combines expertise and insight with advanced technology and analytics to address the needs of over 1,300 pension schemes and their sponsoring employers on an ongoing and project basis. We undertake pensions administration for over one million members and provide advisory services to schemes and corporate sponsors in respect of schemes of all sizes, including 86 with assets over £1bn.

