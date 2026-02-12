A.P. Moller-Maersk (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Upgraded to “Strong Sell” at Clarkson Capital

Clarkson Capital upgraded shares of A.P. Moller-Maersk (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Free Report) to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating on shares of A.P. Moller-Maersk in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of A.P. Moller-Maersk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Bank of America cut shares of A.P. Moller-Maersk from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded A.P. Moller-Maersk from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of A.P. Moller-Maersk in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and eight have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Get A.P. Moller-Maersk alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on A.P. Moller-Maersk

A.P. Moller-Maersk Price Performance

OTCMKTS:AMKBY opened at $12.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.70. The company has a market capitalization of $38.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.87. A.P. Moller-Maersk has a 1-year low of $6.69 and a 1-year high of $12.65.

A.P. Moller-Maersk (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $13.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.83 billion. A.P. Moller-Maersk had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 5.05%. On average, equities analysts predict that A.P. Moller-Maersk will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About A.P. Moller-Maersk

(Get Free Report)

A.P. Moller-Maersk A/S is a Danish integrated transport and logistics company headquartered in Copenhagen. Operating under the Maersk brand worldwide, the group provides container shipping and end-to-end logistics services, combining ocean freight with land-based transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, and supply chain management for global shippers and manufacturers.

The company’s core activities include container shipping operations, terminal services through APM Terminals, and a growing logistics and services business that offers freight forwarding, customs brokerage, inland transportation and warehousing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for A.P. Moller-Maersk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.P. Moller-Maersk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.