Wealthfront Advisers LLC Sells 11,039 Shares of Accenture PLC $ACN

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 18.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,025 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 11,039 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $12,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the second quarter worth $2,637,640,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,216,850,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,129,782 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,466,641,000 after buying an additional 1,315,548 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,147,796 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,502,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch SE increased its position in shares of Accenture by 48.0% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE now owns 2,408,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $719,966,000 after acquiring an additional 781,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ACN shares. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $370.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price objective for the company. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $215.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Accenture from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their price objective on Accenture from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.38.

Accenture Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $241.02 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $269.39 and a 200-day moving average of $255.72. The stock has a market cap of $148.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture PLC has a 12-month low of $229.40 and a 12-month high of $392.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 18th. The information technology services provider reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.21. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.65% and a net margin of 10.76%.The firm had revenue of $18.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.520-13.900 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 13th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 13th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 53.88%.

Insider Activity

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $366,300.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 28,207 shares in the company, valued at $7,756,925. This trade represents a 4.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 3,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.01, for a total value of $1,008,263.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 8,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,380.79. The trade was a 30.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,088 shares of company stock worth $5,970,434. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture is a global professional services company that provides a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. The firm works with organizations across industries to design and implement business transformation programs, deploy and manage enterprise technology, optimize operations, and develop customer and digital experiences. Its offerings encompass management and technology consulting, systems integration, application and infrastructure services, cloud migration and managed services, as well as security and analytics capabilities.

The company delivers industry- and function-specific solutions, combining consulting expertise with proprietary tools, platforms and partnerships with major technology vendors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.