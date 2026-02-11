Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.470-1.520 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.830. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Urban Edge Properties Stock Up 1.0%

NYSE:UE opened at $21.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.69. Urban Edge Properties has a 52-week low of $15.66 and a 52-week high of $21.73. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.26). Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $119.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.64 million. Urban Edge Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.470-1.520 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Urban Edge Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Urban Edge Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UE. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,394,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,984,000 after acquiring an additional 92,101 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Urban Edge Properties during the third quarter valued at about $92,600,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,284,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,032,000 after purchasing an additional 14,361 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 2,475,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,186,000 after acquiring an additional 262,167 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,220,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,618,000 after purchasing an additional 490,910 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Urban Edge Properties is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in owning, operating and developing grocery-anchored shopping centers. The company was formed in January 2017 as a spin-off from Regency Centers Corporation, establishing an independent platform focused on urban and densely populated markets. As a fully integrated REIT, Urban Edge oversees the acquisition, financing, leasing, redevelopment and management of its retail properties.

The company’s portfolio comprises predominantly open-air shopping centers anchored by national and regional supermarket operators.

