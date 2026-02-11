Skylands Capital LLC Sells 7,060 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. $BOOT

Skylands Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,060 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BOOT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 50.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 11,598 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Boot Barn by 198.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 5,917 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 17,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 323,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,771,000 after buying an additional 61,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Seaport Research Partners cut Boot Barn from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $276.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boot Barn has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.00.

Shares of NYSE:BOOT opened at $194.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $190.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.01. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.17 and a twelve month high of $210.25.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.79. The company had revenue of $705.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.71 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. Boot Barn has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.250-7.350 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.350-1.450 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gene Eddie Burt sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total value of $229,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,926.58. This trade represents a 26.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boot Barn, Inc is a leading specialty retailer focused on western and work-related footwear, apparel and accessories. The company operates full-price and outlet retail stores under the Boot Barn and BootBarn.com brands, offering a wide assortment of cowboy boots, work boots, casual and fashion footwear, western and work apparel, hats, belts and related accessories. In addition to its brick-and-mortar network, Boot Barn maintains an e-commerce platform to serve customers seeking ranch-and-rodeo style clothing and rugged workwear from coast to coast.

Founded in 1978 in Southern California, Boot Barn began as a single store catering to ranchers, farmworkers and western enthusiasts.

