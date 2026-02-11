TPG Advisors LLC Takes $431,000 Position in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF $EWJV

TPG Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000. TPG Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 121.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 159,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,318,000 after purchasing an additional 87,663 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $600,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $328,000. Copia Wealth Management increased its position in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 3,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 196.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of EWJV opened at $46.66 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.84 and a fifty-two week high of $47.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.67. The firm has a market cap of $653.24 million, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.49.

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $1.7492 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 882.0%.

The iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (EWJV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Japan Value index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-selected, market cap-weighted portfolio of Japanese equities. EWJV was launched on Mar 5, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

