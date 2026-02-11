Skylands Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN

Skylands Capital LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the third quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC now owns 628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $650.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Bank of America raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $627.00 to $860.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $768.00 to $769.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $595.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $793.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,400. This trade represents a 46.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.3%

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $754.91 on Wednesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $476.49 and a fifty-two week high of $821.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 4.13. The company has a market capitalization of $79.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $758.15 and a 200 day moving average of $661.69.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.74 by $0.70. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 31.41%.The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $12.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th. This is a positive change from Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.47%.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: REGN) is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

