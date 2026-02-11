Skylands Capital LLC Cuts Position in Wabtec $WAB

Skylands Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Free Report) by 17.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,785 shares during the quarter. Wabtec accounts for about 1.2% of Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Wabtec were worth $9,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colonial Trust Advisors raised its stake in shares of Wabtec by 454.5% during the 2nd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 122 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its position in Wabtec by 12,800.0% during the third quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 129 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Motco raised its position in Wabtec by 6,600.0% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 134 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in Wabtec by 370.6% during the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 160 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Wabtec by 18,900.0% in the third quarter. North Capital Inc. now owns 190 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WAB shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Wabtec from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Wabtec from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Wabtec from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Wabtec in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Wabtec from $245.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wabtec currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Rogerio Mendonca sold 2,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.51, for a total value of $433,095.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,041,277.16. This represents a 17.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rafael Santana sold 1,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.17, for a total value of $381,481.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 125,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,720,901.97. This trade represents a 1.41% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 13,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,978,789 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Wabtec

Here are the key news stories impacting Wabtec this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wabtec reported strong FY2025 results and issued 2026 guidance — record multi?year backlog of $27 billion (up 23% YoY), full?year GAAP EPS $6.83 (+13%) and adjusted EPS $8.97 (+~19%), and $1.8B cash from operations — all signal durable demand and cash generation. Wabtec Delivers Strong Fourth Quarter 2025 Results; Announces 2026 Full-Year Guidance

Wabtec reported strong FY2025 results and issued 2026 guidance — record multi?year backlog of $27 billion (up 23% YoY), full?year GAAP EPS $6.83 (+13%) and adjusted EPS $8.97 (+~19%), and $1.8B cash from operations — all signal durable demand and cash generation. Positive Sentiment: Major contract flow: Wabtec won sizable CSX orders (modernization and new/overhaul work) and broader train deals reported around $670M and roughly $2.5B of train-related business — these wins support the company’s raised revenue outlook and backlog momentum. CSX signs $670M deal with Wabtec to modernize locomotive fleet with new and upgraded units

Major contract flow: Wabtec won sizable CSX orders (modernization and new/overhaul work) and broader train deals reported around $670M and roughly $2.5B of train-related business — these wins support the company’s raised revenue outlook and backlog momentum. Positive Sentiment: Shareholder returns: Wabtec announced a 24% increase in the quarterly dividend (new quarterly payout $0.31), reinforcing cash-flow confidence and supporting income-oriented demand for the stock. Wabtec Rewards Shareholders With 24% Hike in Quarterly Dividend

Shareholder returns: Wabtec announced a 24% increase in the quarterly dividend (new quarterly payout $0.31), reinforcing cash-flow confidence and supporting income-oriented demand for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Short interest fell materially in January (~13.9% decline), reducing one source of downside pressure and indicating fewer active bearish bets against the stock.

Short interest fell materially in January (~13.9% decline), reducing one source of downside pressure and indicating fewer active bearish bets against the stock. Neutral Sentiment: 2026 guidance is mixed: management guided EPS to $10.05–$10.45 (range roughly in line with consensus) while raising revenue guidance to $12.2B–$12.5B, well above the prior street estimate — strong top?line guidance offsets some ambiguity around near?term margin/earnings visibility.

2026 guidance is mixed: management guided EPS to $10.05–$10.45 (range roughly in line with consensus) while raising revenue guidance to $12.2B–$12.5B, well above the prior street estimate — strong top?line guidance offsets some ambiguity around near?term margin/earnings visibility. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and liquidity considerations: Wabtec currently trades at a relatively rich multiple (P/E ~35.8) and has a quick ratio under 1 (0.75), which could temper upside if growth or margin assumptions slip.

Wabtec Price Performance

WAB stock opened at $245.99 on Wednesday. Wabtec has a 1 year low of $151.81 and a 1 year high of $248.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.05 billion, a PE ratio of 35.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.12.

Wabtec Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from Wabtec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. Wabtec’s payout ratio is currently 14.53%.

Wabtec Profile

Wabtec Corporation (Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation) is a global provider of equipment, systems and services for the rail industry. The company supplies products and solutions to freight railroads, transit agencies and other industrial operators, focusing on technologies that improve the performance, safety and efficiency of locomotives and rail networks. Wabtec’s business spans new equipment manufacturing, aftermarket parts and services, and digital and control systems for rail operations.

Product and service offerings include locomotive systems and components, braking and air systems, propulsion and traction equipment, signaling and control technologies, and a range of aftermarket services such as maintenance, remanufacturing, parts distribution and fleet modernization.

See Also

