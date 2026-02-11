Madison Asset Management LLC Acquires 41,781 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF $SPHQ

Madison Asset Management LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,448,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,781 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF makes up about 1.2% of Madison Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Madison Asset Management LLC owned about 0.71% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $106,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPHQ. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 68.0% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,247,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,846,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741,699 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,413,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,655,000 after buying an additional 370,859 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,661,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,534,000 after buying an additional 200,729 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,360,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,761,000 after buying an additional 264,199 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,869,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469,187 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF stock opened at $79.53 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.67 and a fifty-two week high of $79.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.31. The company has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 0.92.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap. SPHQ was launched on Dec 6, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.