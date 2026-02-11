PACCAR Inc. $PCAR is Madison Asset Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Madison Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,461,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,069 shares during the period. PACCAR comprises approximately 2.7% of Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Madison Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.47% of PACCAR worth $241,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 53.8% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in PACCAR by 293.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the third quarter worth $38,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 43.8% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 100.0% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PACCAR Stock Down 0.1%

PACCAR stock opened at $127.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $66.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. PACCAR Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.65 and a 52 week high of $131.88.

PACCAR Cuts Dividend

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.06. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 8.35%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 11th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 29.27%.

Insider Activity at PACCAR

In other news, EVP Kevin D. Baney sold 9,672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total transaction of $1,223,798.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 12,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,593,265.76. This represents a 43.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Paulo Henrique Bolgar sold 12,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total value of $1,491,564.69. Following the sale, the vice president owned 6,274 shares in the company, valued at $768,125.82. This trade represents a 66.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 130,905 shares of company stock valued at $16,582,144 in the last quarter. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key PACCAR News

Here are the key news stories impacting PACCAR this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised several mid?to?longer?term quarterly estimates and lifted its FY2027 EPS view to $6.45 (from $6.39), reflecting an improved earnings trajectory for 2027 that supports higher valuation expectations.

Bank of America Securities initiated/issued a Buy on PACCAR, providing a clear bullish catalyst that may attract momentum and funds that follow BofA coverage.

Zacks left its rating at "Hold," implying analysts see limited near?term upside despite model tweaks; that tempers the positive reaction from the estimate increases.

Zacks left its rating at “Hold,” implying analysts see limited near?term upside despite model tweaks; that tempers the positive reaction from the estimate increases. Negative Sentiment: Zacks cut near?term estimates: Q1 2026 EPS was lowered sharply to $1.15 (from $1.32) and Q2 2026 trimmed to $1.35 (from $1.36). Those downgrades indicate some near?term demand/earnings pressure and could weigh on short?term performance.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PCAR. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Raymond James Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of PACCAR in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company set a $119.00 price objective on PACCAR and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $109.00 target price on PACCAR and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PACCAR

About PACCAR

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc is a global technology leader in the design, manufacture and customer support of light-, medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles. The company’s products are marketed under well-known brand names including Kenworth, Peterbilt and DAF and span vocational and long-haul applications. PACCAR’s core business includes vehicle engineering and assembly as well as the supply of components and proprietary powertrain systems designed to meet regulatory and customer performance requirements.

In addition to truck manufacturing, PACCAR operates a comprehensive aftermarket parts business, distributes used trucks and provides commercial vehicle financing and leasing through its financial services operations.

Featured Articles

