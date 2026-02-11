SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF $PSK Shares Bought by Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Free Report) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 362,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,963 shares during the quarter. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF makes up 6.3% of Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF were worth $11,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 111.4% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $143,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 12.7% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the second quarter worth $220,000.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Stock Up 0.0%

PSK opened at $32.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.46. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $30.85 and a 52-week high of $33.77.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Announces Dividend

About SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.7%.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

