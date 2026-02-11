93,921 Shares in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF $IHF Acquired by Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 93,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,639,000. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IHF. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 132.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank increased its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000.

NYSEARCA:IHF opened at $44.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $719.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.78. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a 52 week low of $40.57 and a 52 week high of $54.93.

The iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (IHF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US companies that provide healthcare services. IHF was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

