Contrasting Sundance Energy Australia (OTCMKTS:SDCJF) and Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN)

Institutional & Insider Ownership

40.7% of Barnwell Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.6% of Barnwell Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Barnwell Industries and Sundance Energy Australia”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Barnwell Industries alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Barnwell Industries $13.70 million 0.94 -$5.57 million ($0.70) -1.47 Sundance Energy Australia $164.93 million 0.06 -$28.14 million N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Barnwell Industries has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sundance Energy Australia.

Barnwell Industries has a beta of -0.23, meaning that its stock price is 123% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sundance Energy Australia has a beta of 3.96, meaning that its stock price is 296% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Barnwell Industries and Sundance Energy Australia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barnwell Industries -34.01% -48.90% -22.57% Sundance Energy Australia 24.02% 13.45% 6.16%

Summary

Sundance Energy Australia beats Barnwell Industries on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Barnwell Industries

(Get Free Report)

Barnwell Industries, Inc. acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. It also acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta, as well as invests in land interests in Hawaii. In addition, the company owns and operates threes water well drilling rigs, two pump rigs, and other ancillary drilling and pump equipment; and drills water and water monitoring wells of varying depths. Further, it installs and repairs water pumping systems; and distributes trillium flow technologies. Barnwell Industries, Inc. was incorporated in 1956 and is based in Honolulu, Hawaii.

About Sundance Energy Australia

(Get Free Report)

Sundance Energy Australia Limited operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. Its exploration and development activities are focused on the Eagle Ford project in the South-Texas-Gulf Coast Basin. Sundance Energy Australia Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Wayville, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Barnwell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnwell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.