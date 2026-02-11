Canton Network (CC) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 11th. Canton Network has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion and approximately $14.03 million worth of Canton Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Canton Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000244 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Canton Network has traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,003.68 or 1.00392299 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Canton Network Token Profile

Canton Network’s launch date was June 24th, 2024. Canton Network’s total supply is 37,711,955,932 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,711,955,931 tokens. The official website for Canton Network is sync.global. Canton Network’s official message board is lists.sync.global. Canton Network’s official Twitter account is @cantonnetwork.

Canton Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Canton (CC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024. Canton has a current supply of 37,711,841,846.96147244 with 37,711,955,931.79735663 in circulation. The last known price of Canton is 0.16349773 USD and is down -3.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 67 active market(s) with $12,259,482.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sync.global.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Canton Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Canton Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Canton Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

