Head-To-Head Analysis: Sports Field (OTCMKTS:SFHI) vs. Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN)

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) and Sports Field (OTCMKTS:SFHI) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.9% of Vail Resorts shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Vail Resorts shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of Sports Field shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Vail Resorts and Sports Field’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vail Resorts 8.94% 32.51% 4.66% Sports Field N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vail Resorts 1 8 4 0 2.23 Sports Field 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a summary of recent ratings for Vail Resorts and Sports Field, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Vail Resorts presently has a consensus target price of $173.27, suggesting a potential upside of 21.19%. Given Vail Resorts’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Vail Resorts is more favorable than Sports Field.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vail Resorts and Sports Field”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vail Resorts $2.96 billion 1.73 $280.00 million $6.82 20.96 Sports Field N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Vail Resorts has higher revenue and earnings than Sports Field.

Summary

Vail Resorts beats Sports Field on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities. The Lodging segment owns and/or manages various luxury hotels and condominiums under the RockResorts brand; other lodging properties; various condominiums located in proximity to the company's mountain resorts; destination resorts; and golf courses, as well as offers resort ground transportation services. This segment operates owned and managed hotel and condominium units. The Real Estate segment owns, develops, and sells real estate properties. The company was founded in 1845 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

About Sports Field

Sports Field Holdings, Inc. designs and builds athletic facilities. The firm through its subsidiary, FirstForm, Inc. engages in the design, engineering and construction of athletic facilities and sports complexes. It also designs, develops and manufactures sports surfacing products and associated pre-engineered construction systems. The company was founded on February 8, 2011 and is headquartered in St. Charles, IL.

