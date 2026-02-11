NiSource, Inc $NI Shares Sold by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC lessened its stake in NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,154 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $2,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NiSource by 90.7% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in NiSource by 2,668.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in NiSource during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of NiSource during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NiSource during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 91.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NI opened at $44.76 on Wednesday. NiSource, Inc has a 12-month low of $35.64 and a 12-month high of $45.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. NiSource had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. NiSource has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.070 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NiSource, Inc will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 3rd will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.49%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays set a $45.00 price target on NiSource in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 31st. Evercore increased their target price on shares of NiSource from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of NiSource from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of NiSource in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NiSource presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.11.

In other NiSource news, EVP Kimberly S. Cuccia sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total transaction of $345,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 41,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,778,983.11. This trade represents a 16.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NiSource, Inc (NYSE: NI) is a publicly traded energy holding company headquartered in Merrillville, Indiana, that primarily owns and operates regulated local gas and electric utilities in the United States. Through its operating subsidiaries, the company delivers natural gas and electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers and provides the associated distribution and transmission services that keep local energy systems functioning.

The company’s core activities include natural gas distribution, electric transmission and distribution, system operations, maintenance and emergency response.

