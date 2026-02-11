Rockland Trust Co. Purchases Shares of 15,066 Bar Harbor Bankshares $BHB

Rockland Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE:BHB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000. Rockland Trust Co. owned about 0.09% of Bar Harbor Bankshares as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 83.2% during the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 75,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 34,493 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 677.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $932,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $453,000. 54.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bar Harbor Bankshares alerts:

Bar Harbor Bankshares Stock Performance

BHB stock opened at $34.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $578.77 million, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.69 and a 200-day moving average of $31.26. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a one year low of $26.43 and a one year high of $36.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BHB

Bar Harbor Bankshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bar Harbor Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Bar Harbor, Maine, operating through its wholly owned subsidiary, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust. The company offers a comprehensive suite of commercial and consumer banking services, including checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and digital banking capabilities. It serves individuals, small businesses, and corporate clients across its footprint in Maine and New Hampshire, with a network of full-service branch offices and lending centers.

In addition to traditional deposit and loan products, Bar Harbor Bankshares provides specialized financial services such as mortgage lending, commercial real estate financing, equipment loans, and lines of credit tailored to the needs of local businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE:BHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bar Harbor Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bar Harbor Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.