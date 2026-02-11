SpaceN Price Down 12% Over Last 7 Days (SN)

SpaceN (SN) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 11th. During the last seven days, SpaceN has traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar. SpaceN has a market capitalization of $4.81 million and $1.50 thousand worth of SpaceN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SpaceN token can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000180 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About SpaceN

SpaceN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,010,000 tokens. The official website for SpaceN is www.spacen.xyz. SpaceN’s official Twitter account is @spacennft.

Buying and Selling SpaceN

According to CryptoCompare, “SpaceN (SN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. SpaceN has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 40,010,000 in circulation. The last known price of SpaceN is 0.1198965 USD and is down -4.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.spacen.xyz/.”

