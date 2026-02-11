Block (bl0ck.gg) (BLOCK) Price Tops $0.0545 on Exchanges

Block (bl0ck.gg) (BLOCK) traded up 248.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 11th. In the last seven days, Block (bl0ck.gg) has traded up 113.5% against the U.S. dollar. Block (bl0ck.gg) has a total market capitalization of $40.17 million and approximately $3.91 thousand worth of Block (bl0ck.gg) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Block (bl0ck.gg) token can currently be bought for about $0.0545 or 0.00000079 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Block (bl0ck.gg) alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,003.68 or 1.00392299 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Block (bl0ck.gg) Token Profile

Block (bl0ck.gg)’s genesis date was March 21st, 2025. Block (bl0ck.gg)’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 737,434,991 tokens. The official website for Block (bl0ck.gg) is bl0ck.gg. Block (bl0ck.gg)’s official Twitter account is @bl0ck_gg.

Block (bl0ck.gg) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Block (bl0ck.gg) (BLOCK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Base platform. Block (bl0ck.gg) has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Block (bl0ck.gg) is 0.0544679 USD and is up 248.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bl0ck.gg/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Block (bl0ck.gg) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Block (bl0ck.gg) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Block (bl0ck.gg) using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Block (bl0ck.gg) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Block (bl0ck.gg) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.