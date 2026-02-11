Morpho Trading 16% Lower This Week (MORPHO)

Morpho (MORPHO) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 11th. Morpho has a total market cap of $121.88 million and $16.26 million worth of Morpho was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Morpho token can currently be bought for approximately $1.09 or 0.00001630 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Morpho has traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Morpho Profile

Morpho’s genesis date was November 21st, 2024. Morpho’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Morpho is https://reddit.com/r/morpho and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Morpho’s official website is morpho.org. The official message board for Morpho is morpho.org/blog. Morpho’s official Twitter account is @morpholabs.

Buying and Selling Morpho

According to CryptoCompare, “Morpho (MORPHO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Morpho has a current supply of 999,999,999.80103273 with 378,834,101.89649304 in circulation. The last known price of Morpho is 1.09526466 USD and is down -3.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 223 active market(s) with $15,753,138.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://morpho.org/.”

